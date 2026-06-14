MP Naresh Mhaske Leads Protests Outside MSEDCL Offices In Airoli & Belapur Over Power Cuts, Transformer Failures, And Negligence |

Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske led protests outside Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) offices in Airoli and Belapur, demanding immediate action over recurring power supply disruptions and alleged administrative negligence affecting residents of the two assembly constituencies.

Residents’ Ordeal

Residents have reportedly been facing frequent power outages, cable burnouts, transformer failures, low-voltage supply, delayed substation projects, and other technical issues for several years, often leaving households without electricity for hours.

A similar protest was held in Airoli under the guidance of group leader Manoj Haldankar. District contact chief Ankush Kadam, corporator and ward committee chairperson Hemangi Sonawane, along with Aishwarya Sonawane, Vaishali Patil, Pooja Patil, Akash Madhvi, Raju Patil, Ankush Sonawane, Gagandeep Singh Kohli and several Shiv Sena functionaries and workers participated in the demonstration.

Mhaske’s Statement

Addressing the issue, Mhaske said that despite Navi Mumbai being recognised as one of the country's planned and modern cities, residents continue to suffer from repeated electricity disruptions. He noted that senior citizens, children and women are particularly affected, especially amid the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Following the protest, MSEDCL officials assured the delegation that urgent remedial measures would be undertaken. According to officials, dedicated cables for Navi Mumbai have been requisitioned from Nagpur and Sindhudurg, strict action will be initiated against contractors responsible for substandard work, and the installation of new transformers will be prioritised.

Mhaske’s Warning

Mhaske warned that although his party is in power, it would not compromise on issues affecting the public. He said uninterrupted and quality power supply is a basic necessity and cautioned that if the problems persist, officials would be held accountable and would not be allowed to continue functioning from their offices without addressing citizens' grievances.

A memorandum highlighting the electricity-related issues and demanding immediate corrective action was also submitted to the MSEDCL administration during the protest.

At Belapur, the protest was led by Yuva Sena district chief and corporator Aniket Ramakant Mhatre and was attended by Shiv Sena district contact chief Ankush Kadam, Belapur city chief Kishore Patkar, NMMC group leader Manoj Haldankar, former deputy mayor Ramakant Mhatre, former deputy mayor Manda Mhatre, organiser Saroj Patil, women’s organiser Sheetal Kachare, Nerul division chief Vijay Mane, senior leader Ankush Sonawane, Yuva Sena deputy district chief Mamit Bhoir, Airoli Yuva Sena city chief Chetan Patil, corporators Anita Manavatkar and Chaitali Patil, social worker Bhavesh Patil, Suresh Manavatkar, along with party office-bearers, workers and local residents.

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