‘Moye Moye Ye Na Hoye’: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Rubbishes Reports Of Uddhav Thackeray's 'Ghar Wapsi' To BJP-Led NDA

Soon after Uddhav Thackeray skipped the INDIA bloc meeting held at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, speculations arose that he was in touch with Modi's central ministers and that talks were ongoing between them to be a part of NDA again. However, on Thursday, Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi dismissed all such rumours.

She targeted journalists covering the BJP beat to refrain from spreading agenda of BJP from advisors sitting in the Prime Minister's office: “The journalists working on the BJP beat have only one source - their media advisors sitting in the PMO who are running the BJP's agenda! I want to tell them, there is still time, improve yourself a little! The public itself has failed all the lies you have presented and has kept you away from the majority!”

बीजेपी बीट से जुड़े पत्रकारों का सोर्स एक ही है - PMO में बैठे उनके मीडिया सलाहकार जो भाजपा का एजेंडा चला रहें हैं!

उनको मैं कहना चाहती हूँ , अभी भी समय है, थोड़ा सुधार जाओ! जनता ने ही आपके सारे परोसे हुए झूठ को फेल किया है और बहुमत से दूर रखा है! pic.twitter.com/JaoXkHbxzn — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 6, 2024

In another tweet she lashed out at the BJP saying: "The life of a godi ‘patrakaar’. Begin: BJP will win a big mandate with a massive majority in 2019Middle: oh look! We are thrilled because exit polls prove our godi ‘patrakarita’ with ‘Modi chashma’ right. End: No majority? So what we will spread new rumours that ShivSena UBT will be back in NDA. Hail Modi. Moye Moye. Ye na hoye. You can roye roye”

Elections have proved arrogance has no place in our country: Aaditya Thackeray

Amid rumours and speculations of his father being in touch with NDA, Aaditya Thackeray also vehemently rejected reports of his father joining the NDA and said, "The country rejected the attempts of the BJP to change our Constitution and to finish off democracy."

“The country rejected the attempts of the bjp to change our Constitution and to finish off democracy. The elections have proved that arrogance has no place in our country. Arrogance, dictatorship, anti- democratic forces and those wanting to implement their own Party manual, instead of our Constitution, will get rejected by the country. From a brute majority, twice, to 240, is clearly a rejection of the mis-governance and arrogance. In Maharashtra, we saw the bjp loot our state and finish off its economic strength and pride. The anti- Maharashtra bjp has been rejected by the voters of Maharashtra and this will be seen again this year. To all the INDIA voters and karyartas, we have fought valiantly for our nation, our constitution and our democracy. A landmark has been achieved, and the fight shall not end till we secure it fully," Aaditya wrote on X

Sena UBT's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also told media persons today, “ There have been no such discussions so far... We have stated earlier that PM Modi has the majority, around 240 seats. So we said, 'you first, then us... let him take the third oath, then we will think about the fourth oath.”

Watch: "There have been no such discussions so far... We have stated earlier that PM Modi has the majority, around 240 seats. So we said, 'you first, then us... let him take the third oath, then we will think about the fourth oath," says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/1xSVTSyicO — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2024

The INDIA bloc meeting came a day after the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced, in which the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra outperformed the BJP-led alliance by winning 30 of the 48 constituencies in the state.

On behalf of Uddhav Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and newly elected MP Arvind Sawant attended the INDIA bloc meeting.

Soon after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, Uddhav Thackeray had said that the INDIA bloc should stake a claim to form the government at the Centre by uniting its partners. He stated that he would further discuss this in the meeting to be held the next day. However, surprisingly, he did not attend, leading many to speculate that he was probably in touch with NDA leaders.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

As per the present numbers, the BJP alone cannot form the government at the Centre and is dependent on its NDA partners TDP and JD (U), smaller regional parties and independents.