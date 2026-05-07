Moving Death Traps: Uncovered Dumpers Endanger Commuters On Thane’s Ghodbunder Road

Uncovered dumpers carrying stones and debris raise major safety concerns for motorists on Thane’s Ghodbunder Road | File Photo

Thane, May 7: Ghodbunder Road, one of Thane’s most vital arterial routes, has transformed into a perilous corridor for commuters as a surge in uncovered dumpers transporting construction debris and heavy stones poses a lethal threat to public safety.

While the stretch is already heavily congested due to ongoing Metro construction and service road repairs, the blatant disregard for transport safety norms has escalated local anxiety.

According to regional regulations, heavy vehicles carrying construction materials must be secured with tarpaulins or nets. However, numerous dumpers have been observed speeding with exposed mounds of rock, risking debris spillover onto following motorists.

The stakes are particularly high for motorcyclists. A single falling stone can cause fatal head injuries or trigger a chain-reaction collision in the narrow, barricaded lanes of the highway. Despite a heavy presence of traffic police, citizens allege that these high-risk violations are being overlooked.

Corporator demands strict action

Manohar Dumbre, Senior Corporator of Thane, has voiced strong condemnation of the situation.

"The transport of heavy stones in open dumpers is a direct gamble with human lives. We cannot wait for a tragedy to occur before the administration wakes up. Strict legal action must be taken against both the drivers and the contractors responsible," Dumbre stated.

Residents raise safety demands

. Rigorous RTO inspections and heavy fines for safety lapses.

. The immediate suspension of commercial licences for repeat offenders.

. Enhanced patrolling to monitor speed limits on the Gaimukh-Kapurbawdi stretch.

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As the city approaches the May 30 deadline for major infrastructure works, the call for "Safety First" remains the primary concern for thousands of daily commuters.

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