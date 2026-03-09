 Metro-12 Work Triggers 26-Day Nocturnal Traffic Lockdown On Thane’s Kalyan-Shil Road: Plan Diversions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMetro-12 Work Triggers 26-Day Nocturnal Traffic Lockdown On Thane’s Kalyan-Shil Road: Plan Diversions

Metro-12 Work Triggers 26-Day Nocturnal Traffic Lockdown On Thane’s Kalyan-Shil Road: Plan Diversions

Commuters between Thane and Kalyan face night-time disruptions as Thane Traffic Police close parts of Kalyan-Shil Road for Metro-12 construction. Effective March 6–31, closures from 11:55 PM to 5:00 AM will rotate through Sonarpada, Vikramnagar, and Manpada Chowk in four phases. Authorities urge motorists to follow diversions and cooperate with on-site staff for safety.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, March 09, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Commuters traveling between Thane and Kalyan are advised to plan for significant nocturnal travel disruptions as the Thane Traffic Police implement strategic road closures on the Kalyan-Shil Road. | AI

Thane: Commuters traveling between Thane and Kalyan are advised to plan for significant nocturnal travel disruptions as the Thane Traffic Police implement strategic road closures on the Kalyan-Shil Road. These restrictions, effective from March 6 through March 31, 2026, are necessitated by critical construction phases of the Metro-12 corridor.

Massive Gantry Operations Prompt Full Roadway Shutdowns

To facilitate the installation of massive cement girders using heavy gantry machinery, authorities have mandated total road closures at specific segments between 11:55 PM and 5:00 AM. The work is being executed in four distinct phases:

Read Also
Fire Breaks Out In Moving Bike Near Thane’s Mental Hospital; No Injuries Reported
article-image

Phase I (March 6–10): Diversions at Sonarpada (Pillar 180) via the DNS Chowk service road.

Phase II (March 11–18): Traffic halts at Vikramnagar (Pillar 105) with shifts to the service lane.

Phase III (March 19–25): Restrictions at Manpada Chowk (Pillar 200) with alternate route enforcement.

Phase IV (March 26–31): Final closures near Sonarpada (Pillar 146) via DNS Chowk.

Authorities Appeal for Public Cooperation During High-Altitude Lifts

The Thane Traffic Police have urged motorists to cooperate with on-site personnel and adhere to the advisory to ensure public safety. Officials emphasized that these late-night windows are essential to mitigate risks to both commuters and engineering crews during high-altitude heavy lifting operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on