Fire Breaks Out In Moving Bike Near Thane’s Mental Hospital; No Injuries Reported

Thane: A Yamaha R15 motorcycle was completely gutted by fire on Monday afternoon near the Mental Hospital in the Dharmaveer Nagar area of Wagle Estate, Thane (West). Despite the total loss of the vehicle, no casualties or injuries were reported thanks to the quick reflexes of the riders.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:02 PM. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the bike (registration number MH 02 DP 7332), owned by Mr. Harsh Rabia, was traveling from Vartak Nagar toward the Mental Hospital. Upon noticing smoke and flames originating from the engine, the two occupants immediately pulled over to the side of the road and moved to a safe distance.

The alert was raised by local Former Corporator Mr. Vikas Repale, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. One pickup vehicle from the Disaster Management Cell, along with a fire engine and a rescue vehicle from the Thane Fire Brigade, arrived at the scene shortly after.

Firefighters, disaster management personnel, and local residents worked in coordination to douse the flames. While the motorcycle was reduced to a charred frame, the fire was successfully extinguished before it could spread to surrounding property. Officials confirmed that the situation is currently under control.

