'Movie Ruined, Experience Worse': Chaos At PVR INOX In Mumbai's Kandivali After Lights Go Off Before Film Ends, Viral Video Triggers Outrage |

Mumbai: A chaotic scene unfolded at a multiplex in Mumbai after the lights reportedly went off with just 15 minutes left for a movie screening, leaving viewers frustrated and sparking outrage online. The incident took place at a PVR INOX theatre in Kandivali West, with a viral video highlighting alleged mismanagement and lack of accountability by staff.

Visuals Show Agitated Customers Inside Theatre

The video, posted on Instagram by user Anant Nyati, shows agitated customers inside the theatre premises, claiming poor service and negligence. According to the post, the screening was abruptly disrupted when the lights went out and no staff or manager was immediately available to address the situation.

Viewers alleged they were made to wait for nearly an hour without any clear communication or resolution. The situation was particularly difficult for senior citizens present at the venue, who were seen standing and waiting during the disruption. Adding to the frustration, customers claimed that requests for refunds were denied by the theatre management.

The caption accompanying the viral post read, “Movie ruined. Experience worse,” while tagging the official handle of INOX. Social media users quickly reacted, with many criticising the cinema chain for its handling of the situation. Some users even identified the location as the Raghuleela Mall multiplex in Kandivali West, further amplifying the discussion online. The incident has once again raised concerns about customer service standards in multiplex chains, especially during peak hours and high footfall screenings.

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PVR INOX Shares Jump Ahead Of Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release

Meanwhile, shares of PVR INOX Ltd have been in focus ahead of the upcoming release of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' the espionage action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

On the market front, PVR INOX shares rose nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday to Rs 1,029.90, taking its market capitalisation above Rs 10,000 crore. The stock has gained around 8 per cent from its recent lows earlier this week, though it remains about 18 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,249 recorded in October 2025, according to Business Today.