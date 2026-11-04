Mouni Roy Buys Luxury Apartment Worth ₹13.12 Crore In Mumbai's Santacruz West, Pays ₹65.63 Lakh Stamp Duty |

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Santacruz West, as per registration documents reviewed by sourced through Liases Foras.

The transaction was registered on November 2 in Bandra.

Apartment At Raheja Park West Spans 1,732 Sq Ft

According to the documents, Roy has bought Flat on the 5th floor of Raheja Park West, located at Santacruz West. The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 1,732 sq ft and comes with three car parking spaces. The deal also includes a 1.53% undivided share in the land along with rights in common areas and facilities.

The agreement value is Rs 13.12 crore, on which a stamp duty of Rs 65,63,400 was paid. The buyer availed a 1% stamp duty concession applicable for women buyers as per the Maharashtra Government order dated March 31, 2021.

The seller in the transaction is Gokul Developers, through its authorized signatory Sanjay Johar and power of attorney holder Satyavan Jadhav.

Raheja Park West is a premium residential project in Santacruz West, a micro-market that has seen consistent demand from film personalities and high-net-worth individuals due to its connectivity to Bandra and Juhu.

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