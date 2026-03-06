Motor Vehicles In Maharashtra Rise By 40 Lakh In 2025; Total Crosses 5.28 Crore: Economic Survey

Maharashtra Sees Record Vehicle Growth, Roads Host 40 Lakh More Vehicles In 2025 Survey | Representative Image

Mumbai: The number of motor vehicles on roads in Maharashtra increased by 40 lakh, or 8.2 per cent, in 2025, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the state legislative assembly ahead of the budget.

As per the survey, the total number of registered motor vehicles in the state stood at 5.28 crore as of January 1, 2026, up from 4.88 crore at the beginning of 2025.

The survey noted that the state had around 41,000 vehicles per one lakh population as of January 1, indicating a steady rise in vehicle ownership.

Two-wheelers accounted for the largest share of registered vehicles, with 3.78 crore motorcycles, scooters and mopeds across the state.

The number of light motor vehicles — including cars, jeeps, station wagons and taxis — stood at 77.10 lakh.

Other categories of vehicles recorded in the survey include 12.96 lakh auto-rickshaws, 15.93 lakh tractors, 5.20 lakh trailers, 2.01 lakh buses, and 26,002 ambulances as of January 2026.

The report further stated that vehicle density in the state stood at 153 vehicles per kilometre of road length, while the vehicle density per one lakh population was 41,000.

The survey highlights the continued growth in vehicle numbers in Maharashtra, reflecting rising mobility needs and expanding economic activity across the state.

