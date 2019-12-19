Mother’s paramour, friend held for killing minor, disposing body

Mumbai: Two days after the body of a seven-year-old boy, Suraj alias Monu Sahi, was found stashed in a gunny bag along the Uran-Palspe road near Kundavahal on NH-4 B highway, Panvel City Police arrested two men, including his mother’s paramour, late on Tuesday.

The arrested duo, Rakesh Ambaji Tambde, 32, and his friend, Ramesh alias Kaanti Paachange, 33, were booked under relevant IPC sections for murder (302) and causing disappearance of evidence (201).

They were produced in a magistrate court, which remanded them in police custody till Dec 23. After the boy was identified, police traced his mother and learnt about her affair with Tambde.

Suspecting Tambde, police profiled him closely, while mak­ing enquiries about the boy and his relationship with others in the area. After sustained interrogation, Tambde and Paachange confessed to the crime.

Tambde, an autorickshaw driver, lived on a footpath near Panvel station and Suraj's mother and he were in a relationship.