Mothers Of Change: All-Women Team Of 100 Volunteers Clears 600 Kg Of Trash From Mangroves In Navi Mumbai Cleanup

Mumbai: An all-women team of over 100 volunteers cleaned mangrove forests near Sarsole Jetty in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The cleanup drive, the 290th such initiative by Environment Life Foundation and supported by the Mangrove Foundation, removed 600 kg of trash from the shores. The rubbish collected included medical discards, cosmetic containers, plastic grocery packaging, thermocol, footwear, school bags, backpacks, single-use cutlery, plastic pens and toys.

The drive not only focused on removing marine litter but also encouraged citizens to adopt sustainable habits and protect the fragile mangrove ecosystem. The trash chokes the mangroves, an ecologically rich natural system that also acts as a buffer during natural disasters.

Dharmesh Barai, founder of Environment Life Foundation, said that women play a crucial role in bringing about social change. “If a woman understands the importance of environmental protection, she can influence her entire family. Civic responsibility begins at home, and women have the power to transform habits for a better future,” he said.

The women participants shared the challenges they faced while taking part in such causes and spoke about how they are gradually changing their own habits and encouraging their families to adopt eco-friendly practices.

The Mangroves Cleanup Drive has been running non-stop for the past five years, removing thousands of tonnes of waste from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region coastline and engaging over 1.25 lakh citizens and volunteers in environmental action. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) provided logistical assistance for the event.

