Mother's Day Special: Senior Cop Dipshikha Ware On Sacrifices, Support And Parenting

Dipshikha Ware, a senior police officer at the Versova police station, has been serving in the police force for the past 32 years. |

Mumbai: Dipshikha Ware, a senior police officer at the Versova police station, has been serving in the police force for the past 32 years. Previously, she worked with the CID (Crime Investigation Department) in Nashik. She got married at the age of 21, and after her marriage, she became a police officer. She has three children, two sons and a daughter. While her sons are now adults, she faced several challenges in managing both her career and motherhood while raising them.

Missed son's first step and school functions due to duty

Speaking about her journey, Ware said that as a police officer, one does not get much time to spend with children, especially while they are growing up. “I missed several emotional moments. For instance, when my son started walking, I could not witness his first step because I was on duty. Most of the time, I could not attend their school functions. There were many moments that I sacrificed. However, I do not regret it because I chose this profession,” she said.

She added that her mother-in-law supported her throughout the journey, which made things comparatively easier. “My mother-in-law was always there to help, and because of her support, the journey became a little easier,” she said.

Male-dominated profession demands constant proving

Expressing her views on the challenges faced by women in the police force, Ware said, “This profession is male-dominated, and you always have to prove yourself in every aspect. I think this is one of the extra challenges women police officers face after becoming mothers. Sometimes a woman officer needs to leave early because her child is unwell or due to some other emergency. Some male colleagues understand the situation, while some do not.”

Further, she said that society’s mindset towards women police officers has changed significantly over the years. “Earlier, people did not appreciate our work much because awareness in society was limited. However, now society’s mindset has changed a lot, and people appreciate our work,” she said.

Creche and special room now available in most police stations

Ware also highlighted the facilities available for women police officers. “Almost every police station in Mumbai and Maharashtra now has a creche and a special room for women officers. Sometimes, I even took my children to the police station when there was nobody at home to look after them. However, more facilities should still be provided by the authorities, as several women police officers continue to face such situations even today,” she added.

Speaking emotionally about her family, Ware said that her children are extremely proud of her. “My children and family are very proud that I am a police officer. I always teach my children to do something good for society. If you give respect, you receive respect in return. I also advise them to make decisions based on their own choices and not on others’ opinions,” she said.

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Message for women in uniformed services

She also had a message for women working in uniformed services. “You should be proud of yourself for wearing the police uniform and teaching the same values to your children. When I return home, I become emotional because my children and my two dogs are always waiting for me,” she said.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Ware gave a heartfelt message to every child. “Spend as much time as possible with your mother. After she is gone, people may remember her, but while she is alive, please spend time with her,” she said.

Ware’s elder son is an advocate, her second son is a software engineer, and her younger daughter is studying in Class 12 at KC College.

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