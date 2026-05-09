Mother’s Day 2026: 79-Year-Old Woman Donates Kidney To Save Son At Fortis Hiranandani Hospital In Vashi

Kiran Ingale and her son Anil after the successful kidney transplant at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi | File Photo

Mumbai, May 9: As the world prepares to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10, a heartwarming story from Navi Mumbai has brought alive the true meaning of a mother’s unconditional love.

A 79-year-old woman gave her 56-year-old son a second chance at life by donating her kidney, proving that a mother’s care and sacrifice know no age.

Complex transplant performed at Vashi hospital

The complex kidney transplant was successfully performed at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, where doctors described the case as medically challenging yet deeply emotional.

Anil Ingale, a government school teacher from Jalgaon, had been battling severe kidney disease that had gradually taken over his life.

Once devoted to teaching and guiding students, he found himself struggling with extreme fatigue, breathlessness and repeated hospital visits.

By November 2025, his condition had worsened significantly, forcing him to undergo dialysis twice a week.

Underlying heart condition added complexity

During evaluation for a kidney transplant, doctors discovered an underlying heart condition that added to the complexity of the case.

To stabilise his health before the transplant, he underwent coronary angioplasty in late November 2025 under the supervision of Dr. Prashant Pawar, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist.

Mother steps forward to donate kidney

At a time when the family was searching for hope, Anil’s mother, Kiran Ingale, stepped forward to donate her kidney.

Despite being 79 years old, she remained determined throughout the process.

Detailed medical assessments were conducted before doctors proceeded with the transplant while ensuring her long-term safety as a donor.

Patient recovers after transplant

While the transplant was performed in December last year, the patient has now recovered steadily and is no longer dependent on dialysis.

He has regained his energy and returned to a more active and independent life.

Doctors describe surgery as successful

The transplant was carried out by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Atul Ingale, Director-Nephrology and Consultant Transplant Physician, and Dr. Gaurav Kasat, Consultant-Urology.

Doctors said the transplanted kidney started functioning immediately after surgery, marking a successful outcome.

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“This was a clinically challenging case that required careful sequencing of interventions,” said Dr. Atul Ingale, adding that stabilising the patient’s heart condition first was crucial before proceeding with the transplant.

“My mother has given me life twice,” Anil said. “I will always be grateful for her strength, sacrifice and love.”

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