Mother has divine powers to understand the child's feelings, says Bombay High Court while upholding sexual assault conviction

The judge further said that the child usually opens up and conveys what s/he wants or went through. "In the extreme childhood of any child, his or her mother would understand the language of the child even if s/he may not be talking properly. Mothers of a deaf-and-dumb or even mentally challenged child can understand their language," the judge noted.

The strong observations were made while dealing with an appeal filed by the juvenile convict, who sought to quash his conviction under charges of rape and the stringent POSCO law.

To buttress his case, the convict argued before the trial court that the victim did not specify as to what exactly happened with her and emphasised on her words, wherein she had said that ‘something happened and she started crying in pain.’

"Even if the child was unable to tell before the court as to what had happened with her on the day of incident, yet the other evidence that has been produced by the prosecution is required to be considered here by keeping aside the testimony of the child," Justice Kankanwadi said.

"However, it is required to be observed that the child in conflict with law will not get any kind of advantage, when the victim in this case was not able to convey the happenings that had happened with her on the day of the incident," the judge added.

The court, accordingly, held that the conviction was correct, but since the trial court had considered him as an adult at the time of offence, Justice Kankanwadi commuted his sentence to five years from 10 years as at the time of offence he was 17 years old.

As per the prosecution, the juvenile in conflict with law had taken the minor girl to his house and had tried to penetrate. However, he couldn't do so since the child's mother entered his house after hearing the minor's screams.