Most wanted gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting, was arrested by Mumbai Police from Jakkanpur area in Patna late last night.
A team of anti-extortion cell of Mumbai police arrested Lakadawala,who was operating from abroad. Lakadawala had arrived in Patna from Nepal, Patna, said police officials. He was staying in Mithapur locality, which is just 2 km away from State secretariat, for the last six months.
Lakdawala was apprehended by Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell team at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday.
There are 27 cases of extortion pending against him in Mumbai. Mumbai police had earlier arrested his brother and daughter too.Lakdawala once worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before forming his own gang.
In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa. A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his locations to South East Asia as well. A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.
