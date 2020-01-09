Most wanted gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested by Mumbai Police

Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting, was arrested by Mumbai Police from Jakkanpur area in Patna late last night.

A team of anti-extortion cell of Mumbai police arrested Lakadawala,who was operating from abroad. Lakadawala had arrived in Patna from Nepal, Patna, said police officials. He was staying in Mithapur locality, which is just 2 km away from State secretariat, for the last six months.