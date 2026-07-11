Morbe Dam Water Storage Surges To 58% After Heavy Rain, Boosts Navi Mumbai's Water Security | File

Navi Mumbai: Continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Morbe Dam has led to a sharp rise in the reservoir's water level, significantly improving Navi Mumbai's drinking water reserves and raising hopes that the dam will fill to capacity this monsoon.

The total water storage in the dam has now reached 78.80 MCM, accounting for 57.82 per cent of its total capacity. The usable water storage stands at 58.30 MCM, or 42.79 per cent. At the end of June, the reservoir had only 8.84 per cent usable storage. In just ten days, the usable storage has surged to 42.79 per cent, ensuring sufficient drinking water for the city for the next 166 days, up to December 12.

Morbe Dam, built across the Dhavari River in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, is the primary source of drinking water for Navi Mumbai and also supplies water to parts of Kharghar and Kamothe. The delayed onset of the monsoon had caused water levels to decline sharply by the end of June. However, steady rainfall since the beginning of July has resulted in a rapid increase in the reservoir's storage.

The catchment area has received 1,587 mm of rainfall so far this season, compared to 1,288 mm during the corresponding period in 2025 and 908 mm in 2024. The highest single-day rainfall of 332 mm was recorded on July 5.

An NMMC water supply department official, however, urged citizens not to lower their guard despite the encouraging rise in storage.

"While we received good rainfall over the past week and the reservoir has witnessed a substantial increase in storage, it is impossible to predict how the monsoon will behave in the coming weeks. Citizens should continue to use water judiciously and avoid wastage so that adequate reserves are maintained throughout the year," the official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/