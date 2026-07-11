Mumbai’s Water Stock Nears Halfway Mark At 49.83%; Rises 0.42% In 24 Hours

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai has climbed to 7,21,278 million litres (ML), reaching 49.83% of its total live storage capacity as of 6 am on Saturday, July 11, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department report. Over the last 24 hours, there has been a 0.42% increase in the water stock in the reservoirs.

शुक्रवार, दिनांक १० जुलै २०२६ सकाळी ६ ते शनिवार, दिनांक ११ जुलै २०२६ या २४ तासात झालेल्या पावसामुळे मुंबईला पाणी पुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा पाणीसाठा ४९.८३ % झाला आहे .



गेल्या २४ तासात जलाशयातील पाणीसाठ्यात ०. ४२ % वाढ झाली आहे.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/oApt15MiGp — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 11, 2026

Reservoir levels near halfway mark

The city's reservoir levels are now nearing the halfway mark. The seven lakes have a combined live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

Among the reservoirs, Modak Sagar continues to hold the highest storage level among the major lakes at 82.60%, followed by Tansa (78.57%), Bhatsa (44.25%), Middle Vaitarna (43.51%), and Upper Vaitarna (28.00%).

Vihar and Tulsi reach full capacity

Meanwhile, Vihar Lake and Tulsi Lake remain at 100% capacity after overflowing earlier this week. Vihar began overflowing on July 7 at 9 pm, followed by Tulsi at 11:43 pm the same day.

The report also noted that Upper Vaitarna recorded a rise of 0.04 metres, Tansa increased by 0.02 metres, Middle Vaitarna rose by 0.05 metres, and Bhatsa witnessed the highest daily rise of 0.28 metres over the past 24 hours. In contrast, Modak Sagar and Tulsi registered marginal drops of 0.10 metres and 0.06 metres, respectively, while Vihar dipped by 0.03 metres.

Rainfall boosts water reserves

No rainfall was recorded in any of the catchment areas on Saturday morning. However, cumulative rainfall since the onset of the monsoon remains substantial, with Tulsi receiving the highest total rainfall of 2,196 mm, followed by Vihar (1,643 mm) and Tansa (1,367 mm). The Bhandup Complex also reported no rainfall in the last 24 hours, with cumulative seasonal rainfall reaching 1,716 mm.