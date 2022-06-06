Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi interrogated over Salman Khan threat letter

Salman Khan | ANI

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been interrogated over a threat letter found outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai.

Salman Khan's father Salim, 87, was handed over the unsigned, hand-written threat letter on Sunday morning around 7.30 a.m by an unknown person on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade, and it was addressed to him and his son Salman.

Khan opened it and saw that it had a single line written on it in Hindi, saying that him and Salman would soon meet the same fate as murdered singer Siddhu Moosewala.

The letter is signed off with some initials which the police are probing and also attempting to unravel if they are linked to any past incidents targeting Salman Khan.The police are also scouring CCTV footage of the area for clues and questioning locals for further leads on the threat letter.

As per reports, Bishnoi is allegedly involved has over five dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab and had once also threatened to murder Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

According to reports, back in 2018, one of Bishnois' henchmen was caught after he threatened to kill the bollywood actor in connection with the blackbuck poaching case.

The Bishnois hold the blackbuck sacred, the report said.

