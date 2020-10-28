Month after woman’s suicide, boyfriend held for abetment in Mumbai

Mumbai: The RCF police have arrested a 26-year-old man on the charges of rape and abetment to suicide after his 22-year-old woman friend committed suicide on September 30. The accused, identified as Dinesh Memon, allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage, said the police. The woman committed suicide by jumping into Ashish Talao in Chembur.

According to the police, on September 30, the woman left her house after a quarrel with her family. When she did not return until late, her family approached the police and registered a missing complaint with RCF police station. Next day her body was recovered from Ashish Talao in Chembur. The postmortem report confirmed that the woman died due to drowning, following which an accidental death report (ADR) was registered.

During the course of the investigation, police found her WhatsApp conversations with one of her friends alleging Momon responsible for her suicide. According to the police, the accused and victim were in a relationship since 2018 and he allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage. The accused also allegedly made her perform abortion twice, said an officer.

Following the revelation, an offence was registered on her relatives' complaint under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of abetment to commit suicide (306) causing miscarriage without the woman’s consent (313), rape (376) and criminal intimidation (506, 2) was registered.

The accused was arrested on Monday and produced before the court which sent him to police custody.