Monsoon withdrawal to start from northern Maharashtra in next three days: IMD

It said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, northern West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, northern Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, and the remaining parts of Gujarat during the next two to three days.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon has been delayed this year. "A low-pressure area has formed over central parts of Bay of Bengal today, the morning of October 20. It is very likely to become more marked and move initially northwestwards during the next 48 hours and then north-north eastwards during the subsequent three days," the IMD said.

The weather bureau said the low-pressure area will bring rains over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal during the next three days. It will move towards Odisha coast and then recurve causing heavy rainfall in northeast India from October 22-24.

This is the third low pressure that has formed over the Bay of Bengal this month. A low-pressure last week formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression. It brought extremely heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa and left a trail of destruction in these states.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast put out by IMD Mumbai indicates the maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. While the humidity levels will be at 86% in Santacruz and 95% in Colaba.

IMD Mumbai also said that the city can expect a cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain on Wednesday. "Generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain/thundershower in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said on its website.