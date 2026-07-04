 Monsoon Tragedy: Thane Woman Electrocuted After Slipping Near Live Power Transformer Amid Heavy Rains
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Monsoon Tragedy: Thane Woman Electrocuted After Slipping Near Live Power Transformer Amid Heavy Rains

A 35-year-old woman, Shashi Rahul Chakra, died after suffering an electric shock from a live wire near a power transformer in Dombivli, Thane, amid heavy rains. She reportedly slipped while returning home after collecting goods for her shop. Bystanders rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Police have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 04, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Monsoon Tragedy: Thane Woman Electrocuted After Slipping Near Live Power Transformer Amid Heavy Rains
Monsoon Tragedy: Thane Woman Electrocuted After Slipping Near Live Power Transformer Amid Heavy Rains | ChatGPT

Thane: A 35-year-old woman died as she came in contact with a live wire after she fell near a power transformer amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the night of July 1 at Kacheri village in Dombivili, where the victim, Shashi Rahul Chakra, a local shop owner, had gone out to fetch goods for her establishment, an official said.

"While returning home, the victim tripped and fell near an electricity transformer located close to a public toilet," the official said.

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Passersby rushed to help the woman and moved her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.

Doctors confirmed that she had died of a severe electric shock sustained from the transformer, the official said, adding that the police have registered a case of accidental death for the time being, and a thorough probe is underway. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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