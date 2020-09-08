Monsoon Session: State tables supplementary demands worth Rs 29,084 cr

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which is facing severe cash crunch because of the slowdown and coronavirus lockdown, on Monday, presented the supplementary demands worth Rs 29,084 crore in the monsoon session of the state legislature. The BJP-led government in June last year had tabled the supplementary demands to the tune of Rs 24,777 crore. The discussion on the supplementary demand, which is slated for Tuesday, is expected to be stormy.

Of the Rs 29,084 crore, Rs 12,000 crore will be to repay RBI for the advances the government has drawn while Rs 10,500 crore for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme to cover 32 lakh farmers.

The government has earmarked Rs 2,100 crore to the public health and medical education departments which are currently engaged in combating the coronavirus pandemic. The money is to be used to further strengthen the health infrastructure. The government has allocated Rs 634 crore for the control of communicable diseases, Rs 541 crore for Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana, Rs 300 crore for the purchase of equipment in medical colleges, Rs 129 crore for honorarium to be paid to Asha Workers, Rs 69 crore for meal in rural hospitals and Rs 50 crore for primary health centres.

Further, the government has earmarked Rs 856 crore for the social justice department, Rs 825 crore for rural development department, Rs 500 crore for urban development department, Rs 441 crore for agriculture department, Rs 316 crore for the conversion of milk into milk powder amid falling prices, Rs 305 crore to water resources department and Rs 50 crore for public work department.

The government has made an allocation of Rs 50 crore for the replantation of orchards damaged by CycloneNisarga and Rs 30 crore to provide assistance to kin and kids of police who died due to COVID-19 pandemic.