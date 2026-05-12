Monsoon Preparedness: Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal Reviews Pre-Monsoon Arrangements, Directs Agencies To Work In Coordination | VIDEO

Thane Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal chairs a pre-monsoon preparedness review meeting to strengthen disaster response mechanisms across the district | File Photo

Thane, May 11: With the monsoon season approaching, Thane District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Dr Shrikrishna Panchal on Monday directed all government departments to remain on high alert and ensure coordinated preparedness to prevent any untoward incidents during the rainy season.

Chairing the ‘Pre-Monsoon Preparedness Review Meeting 2026’ jointly organised by the District Collector’s Office and the District Disaster Management Authority at the committee hall in Thane, Dr Panchal stressed that the district’s disaster management mechanism must remain fully functional and responsive.

He also instructed officials to increase the number of trained “Aapda Mitras” to strengthen emergency response capabilities across the district.

या बैठकीस जि.प. मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी रणजित यादव, अपर जिल्हाधिकारी हरिश्चंद्र पाटील, निवासी उपजिल्हाधिकारी तथा जिल्हा आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन प्राधिकरणाचे मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी डॉ.संदीप माने, उपजिल्हाधिकारी सर्जेराव मस्के-पाटील, जिल्हा आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन अधिकारी डॉ.अनिता जवंजाळ — DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, THANE (@Info_Thane1) May 11, 2026

Senior officials attend preparedness review meeting

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Ranjit Yadav, Additional District Collector Harishchandra Patil, Resident Deputy Collector and Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority Dr Sandeep Mane, Deputy Collector Sarjerao Maske-Patil, District Disaster Management Officer Dr Anita Javanjal, along with senior officials from various departments.

Collector directs structural audits and dam inspections

During the review, Dr Panchal directed the Public Works Department to conduct structural audits of all dangerous bridges, culverts and old buildings before the onset of heavy rains.

The Water Resources Department was instructed to carry out physical inspections of dams and submit detailed technical reports to ensure reservoir safety.

Agencies asked to maintain emergency machinery in ghat areas

Highlighting the recurring issue of landslides during monsoon, the Collector directed the National Highways Authority and Public Works Department to maintain permanent deployment of JCB machines, Poklen excavators and dumpers at major ghat sections vulnerable to landslides and road blockages.

Mock drills and medical preparedness emphasised

To assess the preparedness and response time of emergency agencies, Dr Panchal instructed the Fire Brigade, Police and Health Department to conduct mock drills in every taluka.

He also emphasised the need for the Health Department to maintain adequate medicine stock and emergency medical teams to prevent outbreaks of seasonal and water-borne diseases during the rainy season.

District to strengthen disaster response infrastructure

The Collector further assured that grants required for disaster mitigation equipment and emergency resources would be made available through the District Planning Committee fund.

During the meeting, a detailed review was undertaken regarding landslide-prone villages, flood-prone areas, desilting of rivers, industrial safety measures and the availability of search-and-rescue equipment across the district.

Resident Deputy Collector and Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority Dr Sandeep Mane gave a computerised presentation outlining the district disaster management plan and preparedness strategy for the upcoming monsoon.

Officials were also directed to immediately establish dedicated control rooms at the subdivision and tehsil levels to ensure prompt coordination and communication during emergencies.

Also Watch:

Administration intensifies preparations ahead of monsoon

The administration has intensified preparedness efforts in view of the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and urban flooding incidents witnessed across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in recent years.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/