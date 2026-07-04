Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging In Mumbai's Fort, Sion & Bandra; Navi Mumbai's APMC Indunated Amid Red Alert - VIDEOS

Mumbai: Mumbai and Navi Mumbai continued to receive heavy rain on Saturday. The city has been placed under a Red Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Due to the heavy rain across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, several areas reported severe waterlogging, while flooding was also reported in some places, prompting authorities to advise citizens to travel cautiously.
Waterlogging across key areas
In South Mumbai’s Fort area, roads were submerged due to heavy waterlogging. While, in the northern region, Vasai-Virar also witnessed severe flooding following the overnight downpour.
Meanwhile, the King's Circle area of Mumbai witnessed light rain even as the IMD maintained a Red Alert for the city, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The Bandra commercial district also experienced heavy rain and waterlogging, disrupting travel for office-goers.
Residents brave the rain
Despite the Red Alert for Saturday and an Orange Alert for July 5 and 6, people were seen enjoying the monsoon showers at the Gateway of India with their friends and families.
Navi Mumbai affected
Navi Mumbai’s APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) was also hit by heavy showers. The APMC vegetable market witnessed severe waterlogging following the continuous rainfall.
Sanpada also reported severe waterlogging, causing major inconvenience to commuters. The flooding across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai continued to disrupt the daily lives of residents and posed challenges for commuters amid the heavy rainfall.
Navi Mumbai has also been placed under a Red Alert by the IMD, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Amid the heavy showers, authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain activity.
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