Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging In Mumbai's Fort, Sion & Bandra; Navi Mumbai's APMC Indunated Amid Red Alert - VIDEOS

Mumbai and Navi Mumbai continue to receive heavy rain, causing severe waterlogging and floodings in parts of the city |

Mumbai: Mumbai and Navi Mumbai continued to receive heavy rain on Saturday. The city has been placed under a Red Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Due to the heavy rain across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, several areas reported severe waterlogging, while flooding was also reported in some places, prompting authorities to advise citizens to travel cautiously.

Waterlogging across key areas

In South Mumbai’s Fort area, roads were submerged due to heavy waterlogging. While, in the northern region, Vasai-Virar also witnessed severe flooding following the overnight downpour.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Heavy rain sweeps over the Fort area in South Mumbai. IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' in the city for today, and 'Orange Alert' for the 5th and 6th July. pic.twitter.com/R9rmL8ZQ6Q — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in the Vasai area of Mumbai after heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/dC6O9BXNxL — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the King's Circle area of Mumbai witnessed light rain even as the IMD maintained a Red Alert for the city, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The Bandra commercial district also experienced heavy rain and waterlogging, disrupting travel for office-goers.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | The King's Circle area of Mumbai experiences light rain as IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' in the city, forecasting "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall." pic.twitter.com/fX418fewoh — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

#WATCH | City life in Mumbai continues as usual amid IMD's 'Red Alert' forecasting "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall."



Visuals from Bandra East Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/jLw4THVAaW — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Residents brave the rain

Despite the Red Alert for Saturday and an Orange Alert for July 5 and 6, people were seen enjoying the monsoon showers at the Gateway of India with their friends and families.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People enjoy the monsoon rains in Mumbai city, at the iconic Gateway of India. pic.twitter.com/cSF5wUX8BY — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Navi Mumbai affected

Navi Mumbai’s APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) was also hit by heavy showers. The APMC vegetable market witnessed severe waterlogging following the continuous rainfall.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Severe waterlogging at the main entrance of the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) vegetable market in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall.



IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' in the city, forecasting "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall." pic.twitter.com/zZ5G5EhM2V — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Sanpada also reported severe waterlogging, causing major inconvenience to commuters. The flooding across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai continued to disrupt the daily lives of residents and posed challenges for commuters amid the heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra | After heavy rainfall in the area, an underpass in Sanpada faces severe waterlogging, posing significant inconvenience to commuters.



IMD has issued a 'Red Alert' in Navi Mumbai, forecasting "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall." pic.twitter.com/94lAus4rbD — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Navi Mumbai has also been placed under a Red Alert by the IMD, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Amid the heavy showers, authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain activity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/