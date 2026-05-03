Monsoon Fears Grip Bhiwandi As Drain Desilting Work Yet To Begin In May, Delayed Again Due To Standing Committee Hurdles |

Bhiwandi: With forecasts indicating an early onset of the monsoon this year, concerns are mounting in Bhiwandi as drain desilting work has yet to commence even as May begins. The crucial pre-monsoon exercise has now been postponed once again, with civic officials stating that work is unlikely to begin before May 7, pending final approvals.

According to officials from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the delay stems from procedural hurdles, particularly the absence of a formally constituted Standing Committee. Despite the general body’s approval of expenditure for the desilting work officials maintain that execution cannot begin without clearance from the Standing Committee.

The proposal for drain cleaning estimated at ₹2.92 crore was initially presented by Mayor Narayan Chaudhary during a special meeting held on March 17. The proposal received approval in the general body; however, final clearance of tenders and financial bids remains pending due to the incomplete formation of the Standing Committee.

Recurring Delays, Annual Flooding Concerns

The delay has triggered concerns among residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas that face flooding every year. Civic activists point out that late commencement of desilting often results in rushed, incomplete work, leading to inefficiencies and disputes with contractors.

In several localities residents allege that drains are either partially cleaned or not attended to at all. Contractors they claim, often delay operations until the onset of heavy rains, allowing debris to be washed away naturally an approach widely criticized as negligent and ineffective.

Even during the previous administrative regime, nearly ₹2 crore was spent annually on drain cleaning. Despite this, waterlogging remained a persistent issue, further fueling public dissatisfaction.

Administrative Bottlenecks Persist Despite Elected Body

This year, expectations were high following the return of elected representatives after the end of administrative rule. However, the continued delays suggest little has changed on the ground.

Sources within the civic body confirmed that while members of the Standing Committee have been selected the formal election process has not yet been completed. Without this, approvals related to tender evaluation and work orders remain stalled.

A general body meeting has been scheduled for May 7 where pending approvals are expected to be discussed. Officials indicate that actual desilting work may only begin in the second half of May perilously close to the expected arrival of the monsoon by the end of the month.

Risk of Washed-Away Efforts

Experts warn that undertaking desilting so late increases the likelihood that any cleaned drains will quickly fill up again due to pre-monsoon showers. This raises serious questions about the efficiency of the exercise and the utilization of public funds.

Residents have already begun voicing concerns over the possibility of yet another year of flooding and administrative lapses.

Officials Cite Procedural Constraints

When contacted, civic officials reiterated that procedural compliance is mandatory. Approval from the Standing Committee is essential after general body clearance. Without it, we cannot proceed with the work an official stated.

Mayor Narayan Chaudhary acknowledged the delay but assured citizens that efforts are being made to expedite the process. “I have been consistently pushing for timely desilting. Due to administrative and financial procedures, there has been some delay. However, I will personally monitor the work this year. A dedicated team has also been formed and contractors will not be paid until the work is fully completed he said.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Headquarters) Vikram Darade confirmed that financial bids have already been opened. “We are awaiting Standing Committee approval to proceed with tender analysis,” he said.

Municipal Secretary Ajay Patil added that a proposal for conducting the Standing Committee elections has been sent to the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office. “Once approval is received, elections will be conducted promptly,” he stated.

Uncertain Start, Rising Anxiety

With the monsoon fast approaching and procedural delays continuing, Bhiwandi residents remain apprehensive. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the civic body can act in time or if the city will once again grapple with flooded streets and disrupted lives.

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