Bombay High Court vacates injunction against Borivali redevelopment firm, allowing the payment dispute to proceed in arbitration | PTI

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: The Bombay High Court has held that a monetary dispute alone cannot be a ground to stop an ongoing business or redevelopment project under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. A party seeking such relief must show that the other side is likely to dispose of its assets to prevent recovery of money under a future arbitration award.

Justice Amit Borkar passed the ruling while vacating an interim injunction restraining M S Ghori Enterprises from dealing with its assets, including a redevelopment property in Borivali. The court, however, allowed former partner Snehlata Anurag Singh to pursue her claim for an allegedly unpaid Rs 1.5 crore through arbitration.

“The purpose of Section 9 is to protect the subject matter of arbitration and to see that any award which may be passed in future is not defeated. It is not meant to stop an ongoing business or redevelopment project only because there is a money dispute between the parties,” the court observed.

Partnership And Settlement Dispute

Singh acquired an 80% stake in the partnership on January 16, 2019, after the existing partners sought funds to revive the stalled Fatehpur House redevelopment project.

On July 23, 2022, she executed two deeds, one recording her retirement from the partnership and another stating that she had invested Rs 1.68 crore and would receive Rs 2 crore in settlement. She claimed that the balance amount remained unpaid.

After invoking arbitration on June 20, 2025, Singh approached the High Court seeking protection of the firm’s assets. On October 15, 2026, the court temporarily restrained the firm from selling or transferring its assets or creating third-party rights over the redevelopment property.

Seeking removal of the restraint, Ghori Enterprises told the court that Singh had retired upon execution of the deed and had received Rs 50 lakh through a bank transfer.

It said three post-dated cheques were issued for the remaining Rs 1.5 crore. The firm also submitted that a new partner, Rathi Lifespaces Realtors Pvt Ltd, had invested over Rs 3.96 crore in the project.

Court’s Findings On The Injunction

The court held that Singh’s retirement had taken effect, though the surrender of her rights under the earlier arrangement was conditional upon the cheques being honoured. It noted that the record did not establish whether the cheques had been encashed.

Justice Borkar said the unpaid amount could be decided in arbitration but did not restore Singh’s status as a partner or give her the right to obstruct redevelopment.

The court also found no evidence that the firm was disposing of assets to defeat a future award. It noted that a blanket restraint could affect permitted property sales, flat buyers and the rehabilitation of 16 tenants.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bombay HC Raps MUHS, Medical Regulators For Failing To Protect Sinhgad College Students

Accordingly, it vacated the injunction and rejected Singh’s pleas for asset disclosure, appointment of a court receiver and maintenance of status quo. The payment dispute and effect of the two deeds were left open for arbitration. No costs were imposed.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/