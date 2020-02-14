Money debited from Indrani’s card to Google account: Witness

A branch manager of a private bank’s Worli Seaface branch on Thursday deposed in the court that on June 17, 2012 there was a debit of Rs 110.72 from Indrani Mukerjea’s credit card to the merchant Google account help.
The witness said he had been working in November 2015 at HDFC Bank’s Worli Seaface branch as a branch manager when he received a request from CBI seeking Indrani Mukerjea’s credit card statements. He told the court that he had then asked the bank’s credit card department to share the information. Regarding the statement, he said that there was an entry of June 17, 2012, which showed a debit of Rs 110.72 to the merchant Google account help.
As per the prosecution case, Indrani had used the card to make payment to Google for retrieving the password of Sheena Bora’s email account, after her murder in April 2012, to send emails as Sheena and conceal the murder. During his cross-examination by Indrani’s advocate Gunjan Mangla, the witness was asked if the credit card was a primary or add-on one.
An add-on card is a privilege offered to the spouse, parents and children of the card-holder. On seeing the statement, he said that it was a primary card. He said further that he cannot say what the purpose of the transaction was. He also said that he was aware of the case as it was in the newspapers.
Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husbands Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna are facing trial for the murder of Indrani’s daughter from her former live-in partner.
