Money debited from Indrani’s card to Google account: Witness

A branch manager of a private bank’s Worli Seaface branch on Thursday deposed in the court that on June 17, 2012 there was a debit of Rs 110.72 from Indrani Mukerjea’s credit card to the merchant Google account help.

The witness said he had been working in November 2015 at HDFC Bank’s Worli Seaface branch as a branch manager when he received a request from CBI seeking Indrani Mukerjea’s credit card statements. He told the court that he had then asked the bank’s credit card department to share the information. Regarding the statement, he said that there was an entry of June 17, 2012, which showed a debit of Rs 110.72 to the merchant Google account help.