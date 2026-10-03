‘Moment Of Pride’: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar & Other Leaders Pour Wishes On Marathi Classical Language Day | X - @NMMConline

Mumbai: Maharashtra marked Marathi Classical Language Pride Day on Saturday, October 3, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and several other political leaders extending greetings and celebrating Marathi's rich literary, cultural and intellectual heritage.

The occasion marks two years since the Union Cabinet approved classical-language status for Marathi on October 3, 2024.

Taking to X, Fadnavis wrote, “On October 3, 2024, the Marathi language received official recognition as a 'Classical Language.' Heartfelt thanks to all the big and small contributors who earned this great honor for my Marathi!”

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also extended greetings on the occasion.

‘Moment of pride for every Marathi person’

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil celebrated the occasion and also asserted the responsibility of preserving Marathi's linguistic heritage for future generations.

“The honour bestowed upon our mother tongue Marathi—our culture, our rich history, and the identity of our identity—as a ‘Classical Language’ is a moment of pride for every Marathi person,” Patil wrote on X.

He said preserving, enriching and passing on Marathi's centuries-old literary, saint and knowledge traditions to future generations was a collective responsibility.

“Let us resolve today to give a new dimension to the glory of our mother Marathi and to its preservation!” he added.

Rahul Narwekar celebrates Marathi's heritage

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar also extended greetings and highlighted the language's literary and historical legacy.

“From the ovis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Mauli to the abhangs of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, and from the thoughts of Shivchhatrapati to the modern literary world, Marathi has been enriched with a glorious heritage,” Narwekar wrote on X.

The Union Cabinet's 2024 decision recognised Marathi as one of India's classical languages. While the move aims to raise awareness, preserve, and promote Marathi's rich linguistic and literary heritage, which spans over 2,500 years.

Sharad Pawar extends greetings

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also marked the occasion, highlighting Marathi's contribution to literature, the saint tradition, folk culture and intellectual thought.

“Marathi, which has enriched literature, saint tradition, folk culture, and the world of ideas for centuries, has today been officially honoured as a ‘classical’ language,” Pawar wrote.

शतकानुशतके साहित्य, संतपरंपरा, लोकसंस्कृती आणि विचारविश्व समृद्ध करणारी मराठी भाषा आज ‘अभिजात’ म्हणून अधिकृतपणे गौरवली गेली आहे. ३ ऑक्टोबर २०२४ रोजी केंद्र सरकारने मराठीला अभिजात भाषेचा दर्जा दिला; हा मराठीच्या दीर्घ साहित्यिक आणि सांस्कृतिक परंपरेचा सन्मान आहे. ज्ञान, विचार आणि… pic.twitter.com/VIWC65yfOq — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 3, 2026

“Heartfelt congratulations on Marathi Classical Language Pride Day to the Marathi classical language that carries forward the rich tradition of knowledge, thought, and culture to future generations,” he added.

Pune to get Centre of Excellence

The celebrations also come with a significant development for the study and preservation of Marathi.

The Centre has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Marathi at the Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute in Pune. The centre is expected to focus on research, preservation, digitisation and wider dissemination of Marathi's linguistic heritage.

Fadnavis welcomed the development on Friday, saying the Maharashtra government had already begun preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed centre.

“I am overjoyed to share that the Central Government has approved this demand, and permission has been granted to establish the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Marathi at Deccan College Postgraduate and Research Institute in Pune,” Fadnavis wrote.

The Centre of Excellence is expected to provide a dedicated institutional platform for research and preservation of Classical Marathi and its literary and linguistic heritage.