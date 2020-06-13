30-year-old woman kills daughter, then herself, in Badlapur

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her 7- year- old daughter by stabbing on her throat with a kitchen knife and then ended her own life at their home in Badlapur on Wednesday night.

The woman's husband is a policeman who is posted at the Deonar police station.

The incident took place at Shivam complex situated at Sirgaon area in Badlapur. Police said that on Wednesday evening, police constable Ashok Patil had gone to Mumbai for his night duty while his wife Meena, daughter Kartika, mother and nephew were at their home.

According to the police, on Wednesday night after having dinner Meena along with her daughter went to their bedroom to sleep while mother-in law and nephew were in the hall when Ashok's mother heard Kartika screaming and suspecting something amiss knocked at the door. When Meena did not open the door her mother in law called the neighbours for help who broke open the door to find both of them lying in a pool of blood.

The neighbours then informed to local Badlapur police and rushed the duo to a primary health centre situated in Badlapur where doctor declared them dead on arrival.

The police said that the woman and daughter had injury marks on their neck and the kitchen knife was lying on bed indicating that the woman after killing her daughter ended her own life.

Deepak Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Badlapur East, police station said, "The primary probe shows that the woman was under some depression and that possibly led to this incident. However, the exact reason behind killing is yet to be known and the probe about the same is on".