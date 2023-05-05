Mohit Kamboj row: Sambhaji Brigade asks Mumbai cops to book Sachin Kamble for misusing the organisation's name

Sambhaji Brigade has written a letter to Mumbai Police urging them to file a case against Sachin Kamble for misusing their organisation's name in a controvery involving BJP leader Mohit Kamoj.

A letter dated May 4 by the organisation stated that Kabmle be booked for forgery.

Letter by Sambhaji Brigade |

What happened?

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj was in a soup after he was allegedly spotted dancing with girls during a late-night celebration at Radio Bar in Khar area of the city.

Sachin Kamble, who was quoted in reports as office bearer of Sambhaji Brigade, intervened to stop the argument that took place around 3.30 am on Sunday and tried curbing it from becoming a public nuisance.

Stating it a involvement in fraud and anti-social activitity, the letter slammed Kamble and read (in Marathi), "Sachin Kamble, who claims himself to be the National President of the Chatrapati Sambhaji Brigade, has no connection with the organisation and has used its name fraudulently."