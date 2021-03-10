Mohan Delkar death case: Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 8 others booked

A fortnight after Dadra and Nagar Haveli's Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar, 58, committed suicide at a city hotel, the Mumbai police on Tuesday registered an offence against several officials of the Union Territory, including administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

In his suicide note, Delkar had alleged harassment at the hands of officials, which drove him to take the extreme step.

The development comes in the midst of a surcharged political atmosphere with the ruling party and the opposition at loggerheads.

At the core of the simmering feud are two cases, both unconnected and yet getting intertwined in the game of shadow boxing that is on between the MVA dispensation and the BJP. One is Delkar’s suicide and the other is the murder of the SUV owner in which a police officer Sachin Vaze is allegedly involved.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Delkar's son Abhinav who, along with his mother, met Chief Minister and Home Minister on Tuesday.