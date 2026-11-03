Mogra Nala Bridge In Oshiwara To Remain Closed Until May 31, 2027; Residents Fear Traffic Congestion | Photo Credits: Dhaval Shah, LOCA

Mumbai: The planned closure of the Mogra Nala Bridge on Pramod Navalkar Marg in Oshiwara for demolition and reconstruction has raised concerns among residents and commuters, who fear worsening traffic congestion in the already crowded Andheri area.

Bridge Connecting SAB TV Road And New Link Road To Remain Shut Until May 2027

The bridge, which connects SAB TV Road to New Link Road, will remain closed to all vehicular traffic in both directions until May 31, 2027. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's K/East Ward will undertake the reconstruction work.

Advocate Sunil Dubey told FPJ that traffic congestion is already a major problem in Andheri and urged the traffic police and the BMC to jointly announce clear alternative routes for the public.

Demand For Removal Of Illegal Parking And Encroachments Near Bridge

He also called for the removal of illegal parking and encroachments in the vicinity of the bridge to ensure smoother traffic movement.

Asad Lakshariya, a hotelier residing in Versova-Yari Road, said commuters would have to take a longer route via Versova following the bridge's closure.

"While the government undertakes new bridge projects, they must be completed within the stipulated timeframe. When projects get delayed by five years or more, we are the ones who suffer. I travel by both two-wheeler and four-wheeler, and I believe the bridge closure will lead to a considerable waste of time," he said.

Rajendra Patil, a fish trader residing in Versova village, said the closure would create significant traffic problems for local residents and commuters.

"Traffic congestion is already a major issue in Andheri. Even though alternative routes have been provided, the administration should remove illegal hawkers and encroachments that occupy the roads. This would help free up road space and make it easier for citizens to travel," he said.

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