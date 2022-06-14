'Modi hai to mumkin hai', says Guv BS Koshyari, complains about Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA govt over issues like water scarcity

Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari | PTI

Mumbai: The rift between the Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yet again surfaced on Tuesday when the Governor not only showered praise over Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying ‘’Modi hai to mumkin hai’’ but also sought his intervention in solving various problems faced by the state. The Governor complained about Thackeray led government for not doing enough for the resolution of a number of issues.

Governor took the opportunity to list out the problems in the state including the water scarcity in the state’s tourism capital Aurangabad before Modi who inaugurated the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai today. Governor’s move came days after leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis led the JanAkrosh rally at Aurangabad on the water scarcity issue.

‘’In Aurangabad, the people get potable water ones in a week. There is an urgent need for the completion of long pending schemes. Now, after eight years, I say Modi hai to mumkeen hai,’’ said Governor in the presence of Modi and Thackeray. He hoped that with the PM’s intervention the Aurangabad water scarcity issue can be resolved soon.

Further, Governor said in the irrigation sector the work has been done on several schemes. ‘’However, there are 80 irrigation schemes which are going on for last 20 years while there are few others wherein the work is underway for over 40 years. In some cases, work has been completed 70 to 80 per cent but the people are not getting benefits,’’ he noted.

Governor expressed serious displeasure over reconstitution of statutory development boards by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government especially when the Governor is empowered under Rule 7 of the statutory development boards to issue directives to state on regionwide distribution of outlay in annual plan.

‘’I did not want to come here (Maharashtra). I should rest, I am old now. I had told the Prime Minister but ultimately came here as the Governor because the Prime Minister believed in me out of love and affection,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the rift between Governor and Thackeray surfaced over non-clearance of nomination of 12 persons recommended by the state cabinet in the state council for over two and half years under the Governor’s quota. Governor in December last year did not approve the state government’s proposal to hold Speaker’s election through voice vote instead of secret ballot saying it was in violation of the Constitution.

Further, Governor had walked out of the joint session of the budget session after MVA partners had criticised him over his comment that Samarth Ramdas was Chhatrapati Shivaji’s guru. Besides, the MVA partners also targeted Koshyari for allegedly mocking 19th century social reformers Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule for ‘’getting married at a young age.’’

Governor and Thackeray were engaged in a war of words after former expressed his anguish over crime against women in the state especially in the wake of rape and death of a victim at Sakinaka in September last year. Governor in his letter had advised Thackeray to convene a special two-day session of the state assembly to discuss the issue of women safety.

However, in his reply, Thackeray claimed that the crime, atrocities and violence against women is a national issue and urged the Governor to appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for convening a four-day session of the parliament in which these issues can be discussed at length.

During the pandemic, Governor and Thackeray were involved in verbal duel over the reopening of temples and secular issue.