 'Modi Govt Created New Work Culture, Gave Maharashtra 10 Times More Funds Than UPA,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Modi Govt Created New Work Culture, Gave Maharashtra 10 Times More Funds Than UPA,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

'Modi Govt Created New Work Culture, Gave Maharashtra 10 Times More Funds Than UPA,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

A new decade has begun, and the government has completed the first year of this new phase, he said while addressing a press conference where he highlighted the major achievements and welfare schemes implemented under Modi’s leadership.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:32 AM IST
article-image
'Modi Govt Created New Work Culture, Gave Maharashtra 10 Times More Funds Than UPA,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | X -

The 11 years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre saw a changed India and a new work culture emerging, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said, claiming the state received ten times more funds during this period compared to the UPA rule.

A new decade has begun, and the government has completed the first year of this new phase, he said while addressing a press conference where he highlighted the major achievements and welfare schemes implemented under Modi’s leadership.

Fadnavis said several long-pending projects in the state like the Mumbai metro, coastal road, Atal Setu, Wadhawan port and Navi Mumbai airport were fast-tracked under Modi’s leadership. He said railway projects worth Rs1.75 lakh crore and infrastructure projects worth Rs6 lakh crore are currently underway in Maharashtra. He compared the central funds received by the state Rs1.23 lakh crore during the UPA’s 10-year rule versus Rs10.5 lakh crore since 2014 under the NDA.

Read Also
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
article-image

The Modi government has set a record by providing 30 lakh houses to the state. Free food grains are being distributed to 81 crore people. Around 15 crore people have received tap water connections.

FPJ Shorts
Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification
Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

On the issue of Maoist violence, Fadnavis claimed that Naxalism in Maharashtra is almost finished. The problem increased when Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh, but after the BJP came back, anti-Naxal operations have been strong, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student