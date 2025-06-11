'Modi Govt Created New Work Culture, Gave Maharashtra 10 Times More Funds Than UPA,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | X -

The 11 years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre saw a changed India and a new work culture emerging, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said, claiming the state received ten times more funds during this period compared to the UPA rule.

A new decade has begun, and the government has completed the first year of this new phase, he said while addressing a press conference where he highlighted the major achievements and welfare schemes implemented under Modi’s leadership.

Fadnavis said several long-pending projects in the state like the Mumbai metro, coastal road, Atal Setu, Wadhawan port and Navi Mumbai airport were fast-tracked under Modi’s leadership. He said railway projects worth Rs1.75 lakh crore and infrastructure projects worth Rs6 lakh crore are currently underway in Maharashtra. He compared the central funds received by the state Rs1.23 lakh crore during the UPA’s 10-year rule versus Rs10.5 lakh crore since 2014 under the NDA.

The Modi government has set a record by providing 30 lakh houses to the state. Free food grains are being distributed to 81 crore people. Around 15 crore people have received tap water connections.

On the issue of Maoist violence, Fadnavis claimed that Naxalism in Maharashtra is almost finished. The problem increased when Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh, but after the BJP came back, anti-Naxal operations have been strong, he said.