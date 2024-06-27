Moderate Rainfall Continue In Mumbai; IMD Downgrades Alert To Green | PTI

Mumbai:Mumbai and its surrounding areas have experienced continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours, with similar conditions expected for the next two days. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has lowered the alert level from yellow to green for Mumbai during this period, anticipating moderate rains.

Meanwhile, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and 14 other districts remain on yellow alert due to the expectation of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Sunil Kamble, Chief Scientist at IMD, explained, "The rainfall in Mumbai has been moderate so far, not heavy. We expect these conditions to persist for the next 2 to 3 days, prompting our alert."

On Thursday, Mumbai experienced very high tides, leading to seawater flooding streets. Kamble added, "High tide dates and timings are fixed, and we issue alerts based on precise tide details. The significant tide height has caused waves to spill onto streets. We advise Mumbaikars to avoid approaching the sea during heavy rains and high tides."

Temperatures on Thursday ranged from a high of 36.6°C in Jalgaon to 20.5°C in Mahabaleshwar. Minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.8°C in Mahabaleshwar and 22.9°C in Kolhapur.

In Mumbai, Colaba recorded a high of 31.4°C and a low of 24.5°C, while Santacruz recorded a high of 31.6°C and a low of 26.3°C.

Highlights

On 27 June 2024 High Tide: 03:19am Height: 3.75m

Low Tide: 09:05am Height: 1.08m

High Tide: 04:03pm Height: 4.36m

Low Tide: 10:22 Height: 1.5m