Model Pagal Ghosh agrees to withdraw ‘defamatory’ statement against Richa Chaddha

In a complete about turn, TV actress and model Payal Ghosh, on Wednesday, told the Bombay High Court that she ‘innocently’ made the alleged ‘defamatory’ statements against actress Richa Chaddha.

A HC bench of Justice Anil Menon is seized with the defamation suit filed by Chaddha against Ghosh, who dragged the latter's name in her controversy and allegations of sexual assault against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Chaddha, in her suit, has sought damages worth Rs 1.10 crore.

On Wednesday, when the matter came up for hearing before Justice Menon, advocate Nitin Satpute, appearing for Ghosh, told the bench that his client had no intention to hurt or show disrespect to any other woman.

"My client made the statement innocently. In fact, she has huge respect for Chaddha," Satpute told Justice Menon.

At this, Justice Menon sought to know if Ghosh would tender an unconditional apology and also withdraw her statements made against Chaddha.

"We are ready to settle the matter. My client has agreed to withdraw her statements and tender an apology," Satpute told the bench.

Notably, apart from the damages, Chaddha had urged the bench to direct Ghosh to make a public apology on social media platform Twitter. She had also sought a direction to Ghosh not to make any such statements in the future course.