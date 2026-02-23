'Mockery Of Democracy' Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Vacant LoP Posts In Both Houses

'Mockery Of Democracy' Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Slams Govt Over Vacant LoP Posts In Both Houses Of Maharashtra Legislative | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government over the continued vacancy of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) posts in both Houses of the state legislature, calling it a “mockery of democracy”.

Addressing a press conference, Raut questioned how a legislative session could function without a recognised opposition leader. “To run the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Bhavan or Vidhan Parishad without a Leader of the Opposition is against democratic principles. There have been three sessions so far, and yet the leader of the opposition has not been appointed. What is going on in this country? Isn’t this against the Constitution?” he asked.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference says, “The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Assembly, and Legislative Council is a very important requirement of democracy. Running any House without a Leader of Opposition is a mockery of… pic.twitter.com/mIENiZojj5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2026

Raut alleged that the ruling government was deliberately avoiding the appointment. “In a state like Maharashtra, where the ruling party claims to have a massive majority, why fear a Leader of the Opposition?” he said, adding that the government appears “threatened” by the presence of a strong opposition voice.

The controversy comes as the ongoing Budget Session marks the first time in Maharashtra’s history that the LoP posts in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council remain vacant simultaneously.

The 15th Legislative Assembly was constituted after the 2024 state elections, with its first session convened in December 2024. Traditionally, the LoP is appointed during the inaugural session. However, the Speaker has withheld the decision, citing the rule that the largest opposition party must hold at least 10 per cent of the total House strength to qualify for the post. At present, no opposition party meets that threshold.

A similar situation prevails in the Legislative Council. The term of Thackeray faction leader Ambadas Danve ended in August last year, leaving the position vacant. The Congress had subsequently written to Council Chairman Ram Shinde recommending Satej Patil for the post during the Winter Session in December 2025. No action has been taken on the proposal so far.

