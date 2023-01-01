Mock drill conducted at Thane railway station after unclaimed bag spotted under the railway bridge

Thane: The Thane railway police personnel, railway protection force (RPF), dog squad and regional disaster management cell personnel jointly conducted a mock drill at Thane railway station platform number 2 after an unidentified suspicious bag was found under the railway bridge.
Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "On Saturday, December 31 at around 11:35 am we received the information regarding unidentified suspicious bag found opposite to the ticket counter near Thane railway station platform number 2. The Thane railway police personnel, railway protection force (RPG) dog squad, disaster management cell personnel with one pickup vehicle and fire brigade personnel with one fire vehicle were present on the spot in this drill."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)