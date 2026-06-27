Mobile Tower Worker Dies After Falling From Seventh Floor In Nerul Housing Society | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 40-year-old mobile tower maintenance worker died after falling from the seventh floor while carrying out maintenance work at Dream Heaven Society in Sector 25, Nerul, on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Shivkumar Jhinku Moraya (40), a resident of Pawane village. Nerul police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the incident.

Lost Balance While Covering Tower Ahead of Monsoon

Moraya was employed in the mobile tower maintenance division of Pratap Helicopters Company in Turbhe. According to police, he had gone to the residential complex to cover the mobile tower with a tarpaulin as a precautionary measure ahead of the monsoon. While climbing onto a metal shed on the building's terrace, he reportedly lost his balance and fell from the seventh floor to the ground, sustaining fatal head injuries.

He was shifted to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital in Vashi, where he was declared dead.

Police are also examining whether the required safety equipment, including a safety harness, helmet and lifeline rope, had been provided to the worker while carrying out the high-rise maintenance work.

"An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway," a Nerul police officer said.

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