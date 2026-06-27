NMMC Disconnects Water, Sewerage To C-1 Building In Sanpada For Residents' Safety | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday disconnected the water supply and sewerage connection to Amoli Co-operative Housing Society in Sanpada after residents continued to occupy the building despite it being declared a C-1 (highly dangerous and unfit for habitation) structure. Civic officials said the building's electricity supply will also be disconnected shortly as part of the evacuation process.

Building Declared C-1 During 2019-20

The building, located at Plot No. 28, Sector 30, Sanpada, was classified as a C-1 building by the municipal committee during 2019-20. Although notices had been issued directing residents to immediately vacate the premises, the civic body found that several flats continued to be occupied.

The action was taken in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directions in Writ Petition No. 1135 of 2014, which require civic authorities to disconnect essential services such as water, electricity and gas supply to ensure the evacuation of buildings declared highly dangerous.

Official Says Disconnection Ensures Compliance

"Despite repeated notices, the building continued to be occupied, posing a serious risk to the lives of residents. The disconnection of essential services has been carried out to ensure compliance with the High Court's directives and to facilitate the immediate evacuation of the unsafe structure," an NMMC official said.

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The civic body said the building's electricity connection will also be disconnected in the coming days as part of the enforcement action.

The operation was carried out under the directions of the Municipal Commissioner and under the guidance of Additional Municipal Commissioner Rahul Gethe and Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Sanjay Shinde. The drive was supervised by Turbhe Assistant Commissioner Sagar More, with Junior Engineer Vinod Ambre and officials from the Water Supply and Sewerage Department participating in the action.

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