Mob Attack On Senior Religious Leader Sayed Khalid Ashraf In Dongri Sparks Alarm Over Drug Mafia Intimidation And Social Backlash

The All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama, in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Deven Bharti, expressed concern over the assault on Ashraf, a senior figure associated with the centuries-old Khanqah Ashrafia in Kichhouchha Sharif, Uttar Pradesh. | X @ians_india

Mumbai: An attack by a mob on Sayed Khalid Ashraf, a senior religious leader, and his family members in Dongri on Sunday evening has alarmed local residents, who have alleged that a drug mafia is responsible for the incident.

Islamic clerical body writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner

The All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama, in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Deven Bharti, expressed concern over the assault on Ashraf, a senior figure associated with the centuries-old Khanqah Ashrafia in Kichhouchha Sharif, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the representation, Ashraf has been actively working to raise awareness among youth about the dangers of drug abuse and to guide them towards healthier and more responsible lifestyles.

illegal networks

The organisation alleged that his efforts to discourage narcotics consumption and challenge illegal drug networks may have led to the attack. It described the incident as not only an assault on an individual but also an attack on broader social reform initiatives aimed at curbing drug abuse.

Police said that some members of Ashraf’s family were involved in a dispute over a collision between two scooters earlier in the day. While the matter was apparently resolved, Ashraf, 64, and his sons were attacked by a mob of around 10 to 15 people later.

Local MLA highlights

MLA Rais Shaikh said that the attack occurred just 100 metres from the site of the earlier argument. “The mob knew that the person they were beating was a maulana. There is a larger issue of drug peddlers who are a nuisance. People want action against them,” he said.

All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama president Sayed Moinuddin Ashraf (Moin Miyan) said that failure to act decisively against the culprits could deter others from supporting anti-drug efforts. He emphasised the need to safeguard individuals and activists working for the betterment of society.

Local lawyer asserts

Nadeem Siddiqui, a lawyer from the locality, said, “The maulana has been speaking about the drug menace during his sermons. The mob used the road dispute as an excuse to assault him.”

The attack has also become a topic of discussion on social media. One resident said, “The attack on Maulana Khalid Ashraf Sahab is not just an assault on one individual… it is a direct strike against justice and humanity itself. A mob of fifteen people unleashed an atrocity upon him and his family—and the time has come for us to break our silence.”

An official from Dongri police station said that four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. “We are tracking down two or three others,” the official said, adding that illegal extensions on Nishanpada Road, constructed by the accused, were demolished on Monday by the municipal corporation.

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