 MNS Workers Thrash Youth In Virar For Offensive Remarks Against Marathi Language
Tensions erupted in Virar after MNS activists allegedly assaulted a youth accused of making derogatory remarks about the Marathi language and local residents. The activists later handed him over to police. Authorities intervened to control the unrest, and an investigation is underway to determine legal action against those involved.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 02:32 AM IST
article-image
Virar: Tensions flared in Virar after activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) intercepted and physically assaulted a young man accused of making derogatory remarks about the Marathi language and local residents. The individual was later handed over to the police.

Alleged Derogatory Remarks

The confrontation began when the youth allegedly made offensive statements, reportedly saying he "hates the language" and used provocative language against the MNS. Witnesses claim he was also seen intimidating local residents in the area.

MNS Leader Intervenes

Upon hearing of the remarks, local MNS leader Amol Pawar arrived at the scene with a group of supporters to confront the individual.

Altercation Escalates Quickly

The situation escalated quickly as the activists handed out what they termed "MNS-style" punishment (a local euphemism for physical assault). Following the altercation, the activists marched the youth to the nearest police station and handed him over to the authorities.

Warning Against Disrespect

"If you live in Maharashtra, you must respect the Marathi people and the state's culture. Any insult to our language or image will not be tolerated," an MNS representative stated following the incident.

Police Restore Order

The incident caused brief unrest and a crowd gathered in the locality. However, prompt intervention by the police brought the situation under control. Authorities are currently investigating the matter to determine the legal course of action against the involved parties.

