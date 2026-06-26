MNS Workers Climb Into Drain In Ghansoli To Protest NMMC's Incomplete Pre-Monsoon Desilting |

Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a unique protest by climbing into a drain in Ghansoli on Thursday, alleging that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had failed to complete pre-monsoon desilting despite the onset of the rainy season.

Leaders Claim 4 Feet of Silt Still Remains

The protest was held in the drain stretch between NOCIL Naka underpass and the Riddhi Siddhi Society bridge in Sector 7, where MNS leaders claimed that nearly four feet of silt still remained. They alleged that while lakhs of rupees had been shown as spent on desilting works on paper, the actual cleaning had not been carried out.

MNS Ghansoli division president Nitin Naik and party functionary Rohan Patil said the incomplete desilting has led to foul odour and increased the risk of waterlogging, causing inconvenience to local residents. They accused civic authorities of serious negligence and irregularities in the execution of the desilting contract.

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Protesters Raise Slogans Against NMMC F Ward Office

To highlight their protest, MNS office-bearers entered the drain and raised slogans against the Ghansoli F Ward office of the NMMC, demanding immediate completion of the cleaning work and accountability for the alleged lapses.

Among those who participated in the protest were MNS deputy division president Yogesh Gaikwad, branch president Bharat Londhe, Deepak Sable, Ketan Koli, Sandeep Dakwe and Bhanudas Patil.

The protesters demanded that the civic body undertake thorough desilting of the drain at the earliest to prevent flooding and improve sanitation in the area during the monsoon.

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