Maharashtra Govt To Strengthen POSH Act Implementation For Safe Workplaces For Women

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare | File Pic

The Maharashtra government has decided to strengthen the implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act across both government and private establishments to ensure women have safe, dignified, and harassment-free workplaces. Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare directed the Women and Child Development Department and the Labour Department to work in close coordination to enforce the law more effectively.

Joint Review Meeting Held at Mantralaya

The directions were issued during a joint review meeting of the Women and Child Development and Labour Departments held at Mantralaya recently, attended by senior officials from both departments.

Tatkare said the effective implementation of the POSH Act remains one of the state government's top priorities in preventing sexual harassment of women at workplaces. She noted that the Act is not being implemented satisfactorily in several private establishments and stressed the need for stronger monitoring and corrective measures.

Action Report to Be Prepared with Other Departments

The minister also instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive action report outlining measures to improve enforcement of the law in collaboration with the Labour, Higher and Technical Education, School Education, Industries and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the progress of constituting and reconstituting Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), incorporating compliance with the POSH Act into audit mechanisms, and including mandatory POSH-related provisions in the registration and renewal process of private establishments.

District-Level Inspections to Be Intensified

The government also plans to intensify district-level inspections through authorised inspection officers to ensure effective implementation of the Act. All concerned departments have been directed to work in coordination to guarantee safe and respectful workplaces for women employees across the state.

The Labour Department informed the meeting that action is already underway to ensure the formation and reconstitution of Internal Complaints Committees wherever required. It is also working to include compliance with the POSH Act in audit procedures and to make the establishment of ICCs a mandatory condition for the registration and renewal of private institutions.

Under the POSH Act, every establishment employing ten or more workers is legally required to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee. The state government will strengthen inspections and compliance monitoring to ensure that this statutory provision is implemented effectively across all eligible organisations.

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