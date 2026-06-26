15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed In Virar East Over Parking Dispute, CCTV Footage Surfaces | Representational Image

Virar: A shocking incident has come to light from the Kargil Nagar area in Virar East, where a 15-year-old boy was brutally assaulted and attacked with a knife following a heated dispute over vehicle parking under a residential building.

Incident Occurred on June 22 at Mahakali Apartment

​The incident occurred on June 22 at the Mahakali Apartment, located in the Kargil Nagar Dongri, Ganesh Chowk area of Virar East. According to reports, a minor argument escalated quickly when a gang of youths cornered the teenage boy, severely thrashed him, and subsequently stabbed him with a knife. The victim sustained serious injuries during the assault and is currently undergoing intensive treatment at a local hospital.

The entire incident of the brutal assault has been captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage has now surfaced. Speaking about the incident, the victim's father stated, "There is a designated parking space beneath the building where my son regularly parks his vehicle. However, some residents objected to him parking there, which led to an altercation. Following this minor dispute, he was mercilessly beaten up." The aggrieved father strongly condemned the violent act, demanding strict action against all those found guilty.

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​According to the Virar Police, the altercation eventually escalated into a clash between two groups inside the building premises. Taking cognizance of the matter, the police have registered cross-complaints and filed cases against both groups involved. The Virar Police further informed that a thorough and deep investigation into the matter is currently underway to ascertain all facts and apprehend the perpetrators.

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