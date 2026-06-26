73 Maharashtra Healthcare Professionals Trained In Patient Navigation For Cancer Care By TMC And ECHO India | AI

Mumbai: Seventy-three healthcare professionals from Maharashtra have been trained in Patient Navigation, a structured approach that will help cancer patients overcome barriers such as delayed diagnosis, treatment interruptions, difficulty accessing specialist care, and poor care coordination. The trained Medical Officers and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) representatives will support patients throughout their cancer journey by facilitating timely diagnosis, referrals, treatment, follow-up care, and access to supportive services, ultimately improving treatment outcomes and patient experience.

First Batch Completed Under Cancer Care Bharat Programme

The professionals completed the first batch of the Patient Navigation in Oncology Care Programme, jointly launched by Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) and ECHO India under the Cancer Care Bharat (CCB) Programme, a national capacity-building initiative aimed at strengthening cancer care delivery through collaborative learning, professional development, and knowledge-sharing. The programme seeks to establish a sustainable national cancer care learning network and train nearly 17,500 healthcare professionals across India.

TMC, an aided institution under the Department of Atomic Energy, serves as the Academic Hub for Treatment & Care and Patient Navigation under the CCB Programme. The inaugural batch was conducted with support from the National Health Mission (NHM) Maharashtra, the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare (SIHFW), Nagpur, and BMC.

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49 NHM Officers and 24 BMC Representatives Enrolled

The programme enrolled 73 participants, including 49 Medical Officers from NHM Maharashtra and 24 BMC representatives. Conducted between February 7 and June 6, 2026, the eight-session online course combined expert lectures, case-based discussions, mentoring, and practical learning to equip participants with the skills needed to identify barriers to care, improve care coordination, and enhance the overall patient experience.

The curriculum was developed and led by Ms Nishu Singh Goel, Program Head, TMC-Kevat, while oncology experts and experienced patient navigators conducted the training sessions.

To mark the successful completion of the inaugural batch, a certificate distribution ceremony will be held at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, on June 27. The event will also announce the launch of future Patient Navigation ECHO Programme batches in West Bengal and Gujarat, further expanding patient-centred oncology care across India.

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