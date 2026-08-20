MNS Warns NMMC Over Pending Allowances, Arrears For Civic Workers | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and MNS Municipal Workers’ Sena president Sandeep Deshpande has warned the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration of a major agitation if it fails to resolve pending issues concerning civic workers, including payment of a Rs 7,500 allowance to contractual employees and arrears related to workers in the electrical department.

Speaking at a press conference, Deshpande said the civic administration must resolve the issue of classification of workers in the electrical department and payment of their arrears within 10 days. “If the issue is not resolved within the stipulated period, the workers’ union will launch an agitation in the MNS style,” he said.

Allowance for contractual workers

Deshpande also questioned the delay in implementing the NMMC resolution providing a monthly allowance of Rs 7,500 to contractual workers. Although two months have passed since the resolution was approved, the administration has failed to clearly state when the amount will be credited to workers’ accounts, he said.

He warned that if the payment process does not begin within a month, the MNS would launch a larger agitation and force the administration to release the money to the workers.

Health insurance demand

The union also demanded that all civic workers be provided health insurance. Deshpande said the welfare and safety of workers should be treated as a priority by the civic administration.

Also Watch:

Workers join MNS

Meanwhile, several workers from the NMMC hospital in Vashi joined the MNS, stating that they were inspired by the ideology of party chief Raj Thackeray. An MNS Municipal Workers’ Sena unit was also formed at the hospital.

The unit was inaugurated by Deshpande and MNS Navi Mumbai city president Gajanan Kale. MNS Municipal Workers’ Sena vice-president Rajesh Ujjainkar, Navi Mumbai unit president Appasaheb Kothule, MNS deputy city president Nilesh Bankhele, city secretary Vilas Ghone, Sachin Kadam, department president Amol Aiwale, Sagar Vichare, Abhilesh Dandwate and Akshay Bhosale, along with a large number of municipal workers, were present.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/