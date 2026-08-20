Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Foundation To Collect, Recycle Broken Religious Idols | ANI

Navi Mumbai: The Sampurnam Seva Foundation will organise a collection drive for broken idols of deities and other religious articles in Kharghar on September 6, offering devotees an environmentally responsible way to respectfully dispose of items associated with their faith.

The collection will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at Hyde Park, Sector 35G, Kharghar. The initiative, titled “Respect for Faith, Protection of the Environment”, aims to ensure that damaged religious idols, pictures and other worship-related articles are handled with due religious respect while preventing environmental pollution.

Respectful recycling of religious items

The foundation, which has been working in this field since 2019, said it collects various types of religious idols, pictures and sacred objects for respectful and environmentally sensitive recycling.

As part of the process, the collected idols undergo uttar puja before being segregated and sent for scientific and modern recycling. The foundation said its process is designed to be pollution-free, respectful of religious sentiments and supportive of sustainability.

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Nominal charge for mixed materials

A nominal charge of Rs 260 per kg will be levied for mixed-material items. The fee covers transportation, uttar puja, collection, segregation and recycling of the materials.

The foundation said the initiative is aimed at providing devotees with an alternative to disposing of damaged idols and religious articles in water bodies or through methods that could cause environmental pollution.

Contact details for residents

For details, residents can contact Jyoti Nadkarni on 9619989730 or 8850328225, or visit the foundation's website.

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