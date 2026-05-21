MNS To Hold Village Meetings Urging Locals Not To Sell Land To Outsiders In Raigad

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande |

Alleging a conspiracy to acquire land from locals in Raigad district for the development of a - Third Mumbai, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said the party would conduct village-level meetings to urge residents not to sell their land to outsiders.

Addressing a press conference in Panvel,general secretary Sandeep Deshpande on Wednesday claimed that agents were being appointed in villages to facilitate land deals and appealed to local farmers and landowners to remain vigilant.

“Raigad district is witnessing the rise of a Third Mumbai. A conspiracy is being hatched to grab the lands of locals for this project. Agents are being deployed in villages, but we will go from village to village and appeal to residents not to sell their land to outsiders,” Deshpande said.

He had visited Panvel to announce new appointments of party office-bearers in Raigad district. During the interaction, he also said the party would continue its legal fight on issues such as naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport after late leader D. B. Patil and opposing dance bars in Panvel.

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Criticising the functioning of elected representatives over infrastructure delays, Deshpande questioned the toll collection on the incomplete Mumbai-Goa Highway.

“The work on the Mumbai-Goa Highway is still incomplete, yet toll collection has already started. What are the MLAs, MPs doing about this?” he asked.

Deshpande further alleged that a “major conspiracy” was underway to push farmers into distress and urged them to stay alert against attempts to purchase their land.

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