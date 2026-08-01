MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Forgets, Leaves Stage, Then Finally Remembers Speech To Deliver At MNVS Foundation Day Event |

Mumbai: On the occasion of the 20th Foundation Day of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), organised on Saturday at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai, MNS Youth President Amit Thackeray walked out while delivering his speech during the programme.

Amit Thackeray briefly leaves stage

In a video shared on social media, which has gone viral, Thackeray is seen saying, "Seeing your excitement, I actually forgot my speech," adding that the "over-excitement" had confused him and caused him to forget his speech. After saying this, he left the stage for a brief period.

However, after some time, Thackeray returned to the stage and delivered his speech without any further interruption.

Calls to move beyond protests

According to TV9 Marathi, Thackeray said in his speech that the recent nationwide protest over the alleged NEET paper leak had garnered widespread support and attention in the past few days. However, he further said, "I am telling you sincerely. We should forget the past protests. You remember, but I think we should forget. We protested until we achieved success. We did not stop. We should forget these protests. We should move forward. We should see what has happened to the situation of the country and the state. We should forget now. I am telling you sincerely."

Thackeray, while addressing the crowd and urging them to forget about the protest, asserted, "If I had not been Raj Thackeray's son, I would not have entered politics. I am not saying this because he is my father, but because he is an honest man. If it were not for colleagues like you, I would not have survived in politics. We should forget the past protests and move forward."

Congratulates protesting students

Subsequently, congratulating students on securing the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he urged them to forget the past and move forward.

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