MNS Launches Free Marathi Classes For Auto-Rickshaw Drivers In Mira-Bhayandar | VIDEO

MNS Launches Free Marathi Classes For Auto-Rickshaw Drivers In Mira-Bhayandar |

Mira-Bhayandar: In a proactive initiative, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has launched free Marathi language classes for auto-rickshaw drivers in the city.

The program was inaugurated today at Mira Road under the leadership of MNS Mira-Bhayandar City President, Sandeep Rane. The inaugural session saw a strong turnout, with 100 to 150 auto-rickshaw drivers participating voluntarily to learn the language.

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The drivers expressed great enthusiasm for the initiative and extended their gratitude to the MNS for facilitating these classes.

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This move comes as the government has mandated that all licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers must possess proficiency in the Marathi language, a rule set to be strictly enforced starting May 1st. By organizing these classes, the MNS aims to ensure that local drivers are well-prepared to meet the upcoming regulatory requirements.

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